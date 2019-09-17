Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

As PM Modi turns 69, birthday wishes for him dominate Twitter India top trends

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 04:37 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating his 69th birthday on Tuesday, his supporters and well-wishers flooded the social media with their best wishes, leading to seven different Twitter hashtags related to the Prime Minister's birthday making it to the top 10 India trends on the micro-blogging site.
While #happybirthdaynarendramodi topped the chart in the India trends with biggies like Amul using the hashtag to mark the special day, #HappyBirthdayPM and #ShriNarendraModi was trending on 2nd and 5th positions respectively.
In less than an hour, seven of the top 10 India trends were fuelled by wishes pouring in for Prime Minister Modi from different quarters. A large number of individuals expressed their warm wishes for the Prime Minister with many hailing him for his different achievements.

While netizens are showering their love on Prime Minister Narendra Modi through social media, people from Ahmedabad gave a warm welcome to Modi on his arrival in the city on Monday night.
Outside the airport, the atmosphere was euphoric with people raising slogans and cheering for the Prime Minister.
PM Modi also acknowledged his supporters and waved at them from the front seat of his vehicle.
Delhi BJP unit also celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at India gate on midnight today.
Earlier on Monday, BJP workers in Bhopal had cut a 69 feet long cake to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69 th birthday. (ANI)

