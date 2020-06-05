Diplomat Abhay K to deliver lecture on "Protecting Environment through Poetry" on World Environment Day

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): On the World Environment Day, an anthem for planet Earth, penned by Indian poet/diplomat Abhay K. has been translated into Quechua, a language spoken in the Peruvian Andes by the indigenous people of Peru.

Quechua was the main language of the Inca empire and still remains the second most widely spoken language in Peru and enjoys the status of an official language in Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru. It is also spoken in parts of Colombia, Chile and Argentina.

Earth Anthem, which was launched on the occasion of the World Environment Day in 2013, has already been translated into over fifty languages and is used widely to celebrate the World Environment Day and Earth Day.

Recently United Nations celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day with Earth Anthem and used it for teaching Global Citizenship. The music for Earth Anthem has been composed by Dr L. Subramaniam and sung by Kavita Krishamurthy.

Abhay K. served as Deputy Ambassador in Brazil from 2016-2019 during which he visited Peru and other Latin American countries. His poem written during this period is all set to come out this month titled - The Alphabets of Latin America: A Carnival of Poems. His forthcoming poetry collection The Magic of Madagascar celebrates the unique biodiversity of Madagascar, which is also known as the eighth continent because of its unique flora and fauna.

Abhay has been invited by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts to deliver a lecture on 'Protecting Environment through Poetry' on the occasion of the World Environment Day. The theme for the World Environment Day 2020 is 'Celebrate Biodiversity' and is being hosted by Colombia in partnership with Germany. Colombia holds 10 per cent of the planet's biodiversity.

As part of the Amazon rain forest, Colombia ranks first in bird and orchid species diversity and second in plants, butterflies, freshwater fish, and amphibians. (ANI)

