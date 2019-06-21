Rahul Gandhi and Paresh Rawal
Rahul Gandhi and Paresh Rawal

Dogs smarter than you in New India: Paresh Rawal's retort to Rahul

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:36 IST

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal didn't spare Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'New India' on International Yoga Day.
Rahul had shared the pictures of Army's dog squad imitating yoga postures of their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe - "New India" - alongside the adorable photos.

Paresh Rawal had sarcastic response to Rahul's tweet, which many on the micro-blogging website felt was in bad taste.
"Yes it's a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you Rahul Gandhi," the former BJP MP wrote.

The photos posted by the Gandhi scion were posted by the Twitter handle of Defence spokesperson on Friday.
All the defence forces took part in the celebrations of International Yoga Day at various locations across the country on Friday.
Battling the bone-numbing cold, the Indian Army personnel performed yoga in Siachen to mark the 5th International Yoga Day.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Animal Training School (ATS) performed 'asanas' with dogs on the river bank of Lohit Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.
The dog squad of the Border Security Force (BSF) was seen performing along with their masters in Jammu.
BSF camps in Delhi, Odisha, and Assam also participated enthusiastically in yoga events, while the Navy personnel also performed yoga on-board vessels in the sea.
The theme of this year's Yoga Day is "Climate Action."

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, during his first address at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, had proposed to mark June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, which was unanimously accepted by the member countries. (ANI)

iocl