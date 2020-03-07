Haryana woman breaks male bastion, drives bus in Karnal city

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): It is not a field associated with women but Archana has made a successful foray into the male bastion. She has been driving a bus for over four years and on Saturday performed her duties with elan as a city bus driver in Karnal.

With her on the bus was Sarita, a bus conductor, who too was at perfect ease in her role which is normally associated with men.

Archana, 30, hails from Balla village in Karnal and her performing her duties as a bus driver has not ceased to surprise people.

She will be felicitated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on International Women's Day on Sunday.

Archana said before taking to driving a city bus, she worked as a school bus driver.

"I am very happy now. When I drive a bus, I feel proud that I am equal to a man," she said.

But it was not smooth sailing, she said, adding that people doubted her skills.

"Some parents who dropped and picked up their children from the assigned spot used to say I may cause an accident in which the children could be killed. Some parents even went to school and complained," Archana told ANI.

Sarita said many people told her it was a job for men.

"A woman's job is to stay at home and take care of the kids, people have said it on my face. "We always had the will to do something different but could never do so," she said.

Sarita said that it was due to steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they have got the opportunity. (ANI)

