Here's why green is one of the most loved Holi colours

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Holi, the festival of colours, is knocking at our doorsteps and from different colours to delicious sweet dishes, the day offers nothing less than happiness.

A gleeful festival that spreads merriness all around is undoubtedly eagerly awaited by many people, especially children.

Notably, the day's celebration is attached to the use of colours, which holds a valuable significance.

Be it blue, green, red or yellow, Holi lovers leave no stone unturned to take advantage of a multi-colour ensemble.

However, among all mixture of colours, green has always been relatively more significant. The reason is simple, as it symbolises happiness, fresh beginnings, and harvest.

Highlighting the importance of green, a resident of society here, Veena Panday said, "Green is undoubtedly one of the best ones as it represents the green nature which mostly covers our surroundings. From providing freshness to cultivating a feeling of energy and dynamism, green is definitely the much-loved shade among everyone. Magenta and green are my favourite tone."

However, when it comes to playing Holi, like every cautious citizen, she also prefers organic over, mostly, Chinese chemically made shade.

"We've always tried to use organic ones. For the past two years, we buy from Connaught Place's Khadi Gramodyog' to make our Holi safe and eco-friendly. My mother-in-law used to prepare them using kesar flowers after dipping them into water. Moreover, awareness regarding the use of organic should be spread among citizens," she adds.

The green doesn't come only in gulal but is also being served through delicious and mouth-watering gujiyas. Various colourful gujiyas in green are also being served at several sweet shops.

With no double thoughts, one can say every year, there are no limits to our high-spirit festival, along with lot of excitement, this year it is mandatory for all of us to not lose our mind over the celebration. With the spread of COVD 19, and awareness drives, it is advisable to stay at home. Vijay Singhal, a grocery shopkeeper said, "There is a slump in demand of gulal, due to the spread of sudden COVD 19. Also, we support the government's awareness regarding safe Holi. Therefore, we haven't kept many packets in our shop."

Still, there will be several people who will not avoid the celebrations, so in that case, all you need to do is to have an eco-friendly green Holi. (ANI)

