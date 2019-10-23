Houses allotted by the Karnatak governemnt in Gadag develop cracks due to relentless rains [Photo/ANI]
Houses allotted by the Karnatak governemnt in Gadag develop cracks due to relentless rains [Photo/ANI]

Houses built by K'taka govt in Gadag develop cracks, crumble

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:21 IST

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Several women residing in Gadag city of Karnataka are in a panic as their houses allotted by the state government have been damaged due to relentless rains.
The big cracks were visible and the rainwater was getting stagnated inside the houses.
"We have lost everything in the floods. The government is neglecting us and are not providing any facility to us. We have lost our house. I have two children and do not what to do. Life is becoming tough. How is it possible to live here, if the situation remains the same," said Mallavva, a flood victim.
"We lost everything and the government is neglecting in the way which is not ready to facilitate us with any kind of facilities I have two children life is becoming so tough for us to live here without proper facilities. It looks like the government is nowhere worried about us, how is it possible to live when situation remain like this says Mallavva, a flood victim."
The victims also told ANI that C.C. Patil, Minister of Mines and Geology from the Commerce and Industries Department of Karnataka, has not visited the place to take the stick of the loss.
Also, Narayanpur Chaya Bhagavathi temple in Yadgiri has also been partially submerged in the water due to heavy rainfall in the area from the past few weeks. Knee-deep water was witnessed inside the premises of the holy shrine.
Notably, the human death toll due to floods in Karnataka has reached 13 on Wednesday revealing the extent of devastation left by the relentless downpour and floods that lashed the state from October 18 till today.
According to data collected by the state government, a total of 150 livestock have been killed and more than 10,000 houses - (9832 partially damaged, 206 completely damaged) have also been damaged due to the heavy rains in the region in the last six days.
To bring back normalcy in the flood-hit regions, the state administration has set up relief camps for the victims. In Bagalkote alone, as many as 3,734 people have been rehabilitated in seven relief camps. As per the data, a total of 7,220 people have been rehabilitated across Karnataka in 28 relief camps.
Furthermore, on Wednesday, around four Additional Directorate General of Public Information Indian Army (ADGPI) teams were pressed into action for relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit Raichur district. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:34 IST

IIT Bhubaneswar student dies after falling from hostel building

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has died after allegedly falling from the second or third floor of the hostel building.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:32 IST

Increase in MSP, merger of MTNL with BSNL among major decisions...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The union cabinet on Wednesday took five major decisions including ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, reform in petroleum sector, cadre review of ITBP officers, merger of MTNL with BSNL and increase in MSP of rabi crops.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:27 IST

Karnataka: Woman confronts Siddaramaiah for lack of relief...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's visit to flood-affected areas on Wednesday was briefly disrupted when an elderlly woman confronted him for lack of relief measures for flood victims.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:27 IST

MoS G Kishan Reddy completes review of law and order situation...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home Affairs on Wednesday completed his first review of the law and order situation in the northeastern states as a part of the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:14 IST

AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel approaches Delhi HC seeking bail

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court, seeking bail in the cases filed against him by CBI and ED in connection with Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:09 IST

Maradu flat builder surrenders before Kerala court, sent to custody

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Paul Raj, the director of one of the four apartment complexes allegedly built in Maradu in violation of the Coastal Act, on Wednesday surrendered before a Kerala court.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:06 IST

Vice President Naidu meets India's Ambassador designate to Panama

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday met Upender Singh Rawat, Ambassador of India designate to Panama.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:05 IST

Centre approves merger of MTNL with BSNL

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved merger of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:04 IST

Discussed development of roads, national highways with Gadkari,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that he has discussed the development of roads and highways in the state with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:56 IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a 'Twitter waali neta': UP Deputy CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday slammed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by calling her a 'Twitter wali neta' (Twitter politician).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:52 IST

PIL in SC against Jet Airways for failing to refund fares

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Supreme Court seeking a direction against Jet Airways for its alleged failure to refund the air-fares to its passengers after it halted operations is likely to be heard on October 25.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:42 IST

Amid students' protest, Jamia's faculty of architecture says no...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Amid protest by students over participation in the Global Health Zenith Confluence held at Jamia Milia Islamia University earlier this month, the Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics has said there was no official collaboration with Israel and the invitation circulated

Read More
iocl