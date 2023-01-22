J-K: Mahvish Malik from Rajouri clears state civil service exam, father thanks PM Modi for publicizing 'beti bachao beti padhao' concept

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): Mahvish Malik, hailing from a far-flung area of Jammu and Kashmir overcame all hurdles to clear the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service examination (JKAS).

Belonging to a remote, snow-bound area of the Pir Panjal Mountain ranges of Darhal block in Rajouri, the small-town girl with big dreams passed one of the toughest examinations with a high rank.

Speaking to ANI, Shazia, her cousin sister said, "We are extremely happy with the results. We have always seen her hard work and determination towards her studies. Tough terrains and difficult roads never deterred her hard work. She has been swept away in the drain twice, but still managed to pass the exam."



Giving full credit to parents, teachers and friends, Mahvish Malik said, "With God's grace and support from parents, I managed to clear the examination. I completed my basic education in my hometown and did my graduation and masters from Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University. I began my preparation for the government examination in 2021, after completing my master's."

Malik's father Shakeel Ahmad was overjoyed with her daughter's success and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'beti bachao beti padhao' (Save girls, teach girls) slogan.

"I am very happy with my daughter's results. Daughters these days are indeed doing better than sons. I thank PM Modi of publicizing the concept of 'beti bachao beti padhao'," he said. (ANI)

