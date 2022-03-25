J-K: SSB's civic action programme by in Doda concludes

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): Civic action programme of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), in which the force distributed computers and their accessories, sewing machines and kits and free medicines at Khelani area in the Doda district of Jammu, has concluded.

The action programme was held between March 3 to March 22, 2022.

Shiv Dayal, Commandant of 7 Battalion said as soon as they get enough civic funds allotted, they are asked by the authorities to conduct a ground inspection of the needs of the people residing in that specific area.



"Under the Civic Action Program, funds are being allotted by the administration. Keeping in view the needs of the people in the area, we prepare strategies and use the funds, every year. This year we organised a 7-day Bharat Darshan tour, computer automation course, mobile repair course, 15-days cutting and tailoring course for women," Dayal told ANI.



"Along with the directions by the Force headquarters, we decided to provide sewing machines to the women who participated in the 15-days cutting and tailoring course, so that they continue being independent while carrying forward the learnings," he said further.



Besides these four programmes, a medical civic action was also organised by SSB to provide free medicines and medical supervision to the needy.





Dayal said, "Based on our research, we shortlisted three schools that did not have computers and decided to provide them, at least one so that the children there can get to learn it."

He also shared how the children who took part in Bharat Darshan expressed their gratitude saying, "30 children were taken via the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and they were extremely delighted on seeing the national capital for the first time in their life since they had never stepped out of Doda."

People, who participated in the training programmes organised during this civil action programme, have welcomed the initiative.



"They have taught us a lot and we look forward to more such opportunities to learn and explore. This 15-days training in tailoring and the sewing machine provided to us has been a great way for us to stay independent and keep moving ahead," said Kajal Devi, one of the participants.

Vikas Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Doda lauded the steps taken by the SSB, especially in the area of providing exposure to the children.



Sharma also appreciated the distribution of computers, sewing machines and free medicines by the SSB.

The Civic Action Programme also involved various dance and singing programmes by the children. (ANI)

