Kerala: India's first visually impaired woman IAS officer takes charge as Thiruvananthapuram's Sub-Collector

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Pranjal Patil, India's first visually challenged woman IAS officer on Monday took charge as Sub-Collector of Thiruvananthapuram.



A warm reception was arranged to welcome her as she took over from former collector B Gopalakrishnan. She served as an assistant collector in Ernakulam for a year in 2018 before taking charge here.



"I am feeling extremely glad and proud after taking this charge. As I start working I will be able to know more about the district and would plan better for it. I expect support and co-operation from my fellow members and people of Trivandrum," Patil said while speaking to media.



Patil, who hails from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra, lost her eye-sight at the age of six. She, however, did not lose hope and completed her graduation in political science with a master's in International relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.



Patil was ranked 733 in civil services in her first attempt in 2016 and 124 the next year.



Giving a message to the youth she said: "We should never be defeated and never give up. With our efforts, we will always be able to achieve what we desire." (ANI)

