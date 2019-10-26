Representative Image
'Kyarr' likely to intensify into 'Very Severe' cyclone; IMD predicts rains in Karnataka, Goa today

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Cyclone storm 'Kyarr' is very likely to intensify into a 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
According to the weather department, the storm is likely to further intensify into an 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.
"It is very likely to move west-northwest-wards towards Oman coast during next 5 days. It is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours and further intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," IMD said in its bulletin.
The weather forecaster has predicted "light to moderate" rainfall at most places with heavy rain falls at isolated places over coastal districts of Karnataka, Goa and south Konkan during next 12 hours.
The cyclone is centred over eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 200 km nearly to the west of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, 310 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 1870 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman).
IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into along and off Maharashtra- Goa - Karnataka coasts and northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat coast during next 24 hours.
"The fishermen are also advised not to venture into eastcentral Arabian Sea till 28th and into west central Arabian Sea from 28th to 31st October 2019," IMD said in its bulletin.
"The sea condition is very likely to be very high over eastcentral Arabian Sea around the system centre during next 06 hours and phenomenal thereafter. It is very likely to become phenomenal around the system centre over westcentral Arabian Sea from 28th to 31st October," it added. (ANI)

