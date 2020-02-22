Mahashivratri celebrations continue in Rameswaram with chariot procession

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): The Mahashivratri celebrations continued in the Rameswaram town of Tamil Nadu on Saturday as devotees celebrated the marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati with the annual chariot procession.

Large number of people thronged the Ramanathaswamy Temple, which is dedicated to the Hindu God.

Scores of people participated in the annual chariot procession, which is a part of the 12-day long festival.

Men and women, young and old, dressed up in traditional clothes and offered prayers to Lord Shiva- one of the most prominent Gods in Hindu pantheon.

Mahashivratri, celebrated in the month of Phalgun (February-March) in accordance with the Hindu calendar, saw festivities in some other southern states on Friday.

In the city of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, devotees thronged the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in large numbers to celebrate the 'marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati'.

The holy place was decorated with bright coloured flowers and people were paying respect to the shiva-lingam inside the complex.

In Karnataka's Kalaburagi, a 25-feet tall Shivling was a major attraction as the idol was covered in orange and brown colour of peas along with marigold flowers.

In Odisha's capital, men and women gathered at Lingaraj Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri. (ANI)

