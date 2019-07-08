Meet 'Aaj Ka Abhimanyu', the 12-year-old who has authored 135 books

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy has written as many as 135 books in the genres of religion and biographies of famous personalities.

Mrigendra Raj started writing books at the age of six, his first book being one on poems. He was even invited to do a Doctorate by the World Record University in London.

Raj, who goes by the pen name of 'Aaj Ka Abhimanyu', has claimed four world records and various other awards.

Speaking to ANI, Raj, who has written books on 51 characters of the epic Ramayana, said, "I have analysed 51 characters of Ramayana by studying the epics. I have put that knowledge into my books. The length of my book ranges between 25 and 100 pages."

The boy's mother is a teacher in a private school in Sultanpur while his father works in the sugarcane department.

Raj has even written a biography on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.


