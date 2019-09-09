The event was organised in New Delhi on Saturday. (File photo)
Northeast emerging as a major economic hub, says Kiren Rijiju

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:38 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 9, (ANI): For another successful year the Northeast Students Festival, 2019 (NEST fest) created history with the perfect blend of culture and music of northeast region in New Delhi.

 

Nest festival is an initiative undertaken by an NGO-My Home India with the aim of strengthening the unity and integrity of the country by creating better understanding and developing a cordial relationship between the people belonging to different communities and northeast region of the country.

 

Colourful cultural performances marked the beginning of the gala event on Saturday. Loksabha Speaker, Om Birla, was the Chief Guest.

 

 “I appreciate the initiative taken by the NGO which unites the people of these 8 states together perfectly. The place you all belong to is the most beautiful part of India. I deeply respect that you people come from so far away to excel in education in different parts of India," Birla said in his speech.

 

“The zest you people have for studying is worth mentioning. I recently witnessed a Manipuri program and I cannot tell you how beautiful, unique and cultural it was. I respect how North Eastern people bring a taste of North East with themselves wherever they go. This helps in uniting India”, he added.

 

The festival saw extraordinary performances by renowned artists from the northeast like Zublee Baruah, Guru Rewben Mashangva, Mengu Suokhrie, Anshuman Nandi and Taba Chake.

 

Manipuri actress, Bala Hijam, posed the showstopper for the fashion show. The event was a treat to the eyes.

 

 Birla announced a special student parliamentary session especially for North Eastern students and urged them to be a part of it.

 

Present as the Guest of Honour, Kiren Rijiju Sports and Youth Affairs Minister,  said “The centre is working so hard for North Eastern people since Modi came to power. Every minister has been instructed to present reports based on the facts about what they have done for the North-Eastern people”

 

“Those who haven’t visited North East India, please visit once. I want at least 10 per cent of North Eastern youth to be a part of the Olympics in the near future and travel to Los Angeles, Paris and around the globe. North East is emerging as a major economic hub.” he said.

 

The show also witnessed some power-packed performances by various colleges. The dances promoting the vibrant culture of the northeast also spread a message to the audience encouraging them to save water and nature.

 

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Nityanad Rai (Mos-Home Affairs), Rameshwar Teli (MoS-Food Processing Ministry) and T H Biswajit Singh (Minister, from Manipur). (ANI)

