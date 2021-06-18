Only graduate from Coimabatore's tribal village teaches children after schools shut down due to COVID

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): Sandhya, the first and only graduate of Chinnampathy tribal village in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, has stepped up to fill up the educational void in the lives of children caused by the shutting down of schools due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

The BCom graduate is doing her bit by providing free classes to the children of her village.

"Earlier, very few were interested but soon more children joined classes. They are now much more interested in learning," Sandhya told ANI.



Sandhya also teaches children folk dance and music during the classes.

She further said, "I am the only graduate from the settlement. Most of the children here stop studies after completing elementary or middle school as the families cannot afford to send them to school."

"I am taking regular classes for all subjects. There is a primary level school in the village and the government provides all the facilities. But due to lack of awareness, there are many school dropouts in the village," she added. (ANI)

