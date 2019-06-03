Sameer Samudra and Amit Gokhale expressing their views
Sameer Samudra and Amit Gokhale expressing their views

9th LGBTQ pride march organised in Pune

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 21:39 IST

Pune (Maharashtra), June 2 (ANI): "Parindey March", Pune's 9th LGBTQ pride parade, was organised today, where hundreds of members from the LGBTQ community participated in the march. For the first time ever an Indian couple participated in the pride parade along with all other foreign national couples.
Sameer Samudra and Amit Gokhale, the only Indian couple to participate in the march, tied the wedding knot recently. Their main purpose behind participating in the parade was to spread awareness about their community rights.
The pride parade is celebrated by people of Pune every year. The march started from Balgandharva Chowk, passing through FC Road and later came back to the same starting point.
"The purpose of this pride march is to make the LGBTQ community aware of their equal opportunities and rights so that they can come out of their closet without any fear. People belonging to this community are not able to walk freely in society, they are afraid of revealing their sexuality. So, we celebrate this day in order to spread awareness in the society" Sameer Samudra said.
The Indian couple obtained a marriage certificate for India as well as for abroad. While expressing his views on the status of the LGBTQ community in India, Amit Gokhale said that there is a need for hosting such pride parades.
"The scrapping of Section 377 last year was a step towards bringing a positive change in society. So, I think from that particular time the LGBTQ community here started feeling better about it but still, social acceptance is missing. For that, we need to come together in masses like this parade march to show how many people are there in support of this community." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:25 IST

Amid uproar over "Hindi imposition", Centre alters draft education policy

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): After a huge outcry and allegations of Hindi imposition by many states, the Centre on Monday made changes to the new Draft National Education Policy, making the language optional.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:14 IST

No relief in sight, heatwave conditions to continue for 2 days

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there will be no relief to the people from the heatwave conditions in the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for two days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:58 IST

BJP MLA thrashes NCP woman leader, later says will apologise

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 03 (ANI): An NCP woman leader lodged a complaint with police after she was brutally beaten up by BJP legislator Balram Thawani for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:57 IST

FM must find a solution to economic crisis: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): BJP's largest ally Shiv Sena on Monday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to find a solution to the "economic crisis", citing the latest official data on slumping growth and rising unemployment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:47 IST

J-K: Two terrorists killed in retaliatory fire in Sopian

Sopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Molu-Chitragam area of Sopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:37 IST

Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Minister of...

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived at the Nirman Bhawan here on a bicycle to take charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:27 IST

Oscar-winning short film actors forced to quit by sanitary...

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Suman and Sneha, the women who starred in Oscar-winning short documentary 'Period. End Of Sentence', have alleged that their employer, a Hapur-based sanitary napkin manufacturing NGO, forced them to quit their jobs after the two shot to fame.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:46 IST

UP: Cop injured in encounter with cow smugglers

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A police constable was injured in an encounter with suspected cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Odisha: Bus overturns near Rajmunda, 20 passengers injured

Rajmunda (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): As many as 20 passengers onboard a bus have sustained injuries when a bus carrying them overturned here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:21 IST

TN govt mandates dress code for staff reflecting Tamil culture

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 03 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:17 IST

MK Stalin pays tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Monday paid tribute to his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:53 IST

Lucknow: Software engineer dies after jumping off from apartment building

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A 29-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the eighth floor of an apartment building at Indira Nagar area here.

Read More
iocl