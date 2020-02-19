People continue to flock to Prayagraj to watch Siberian birds

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Migratory Siberian birds who fly thousands of kilometres to Prayagraj - site of holy pilgrimage for Hindus - due to the confluence of the three rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, are now slowly heading back to their home country.

For pilgrims and tourists who visit the city during the winter months, the birds are an added attraction and this time too a large number of bird lovers thronged the city.

Usually by mid-February the birds return to their home country but this year -even now there is a sizeble population in India of the avians.

This has resulted in the month-long Magh Mela being quite the attraction even after its conclusion in January.

Sharad Tiwari, a priest, "It is a good thing that slowly and steadily, the Siberian birds become friendly with each other. These birds have also understood that people here arrange food for them and the birds fly towards the person in a friendly manner."

Various species of Siberian birds fly in from Siberia to wetlands in India during the winter season when the temperatures in their home ground touch freezing temperatures. (ANI)

