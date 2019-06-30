Problem of mobile network in rural areas of Leh

Leh (J&K) [India], June 30 (ANI): Internet and mobile phone connectivity is an integral part of our lives nowadays. One cannot imagine their life without a mobile phone or the Internet and not being connected with our loved ones even living far away from home.

The number of telephone subscribers in India slightly increased over the years, from 1,183.51 million at the end of March 2019 to 1,183.77 million at the end of April 2019, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.02%.

The urban subscription increased from 669.16 million at the end of March 2019 to 670.86 million at the end of April 2019; however, the rural subscription declined from 514.35 million to 512.91 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were 0.25% and -0.28% respectively during the month of April 2019.

Over 43,000 inhabited villages in India do not have mobile phone services. The number of colonized villages without mobile services stood at 43,088 as on July 27, 2018 (based on 2018 Survey) out of 5,97,618 inhabited villages in the country as per census 2011.

As new lifestyles, practices and social mores enter the Ladakhi community against age-old indigenous traditions and culture, uncertainty and confusion reign supreme in the minds of the region's local populace. To cure this situation, The Ladakh 2025 Vision Document was felt necessary.

The document states the following - A mobile van fitted with the VSAT auto-tracing satellite facility should be procured by the IT department, which will help establish internet/voice/ video conferencing connectivity with the remotest corners of Ladakh.

Lack of proper telecommunication facilities is a big hurdle in the system since many tourists that come to Ladakh also go for treks to remote areas, and there are hardly any facilities for quick transfer of information and evacuation in the unfortunate times of a mishap. Rural areas in Ladakh should be given the same facilities and civic amenities that the urban areas enjoy. Better telephonic connectivity of Ladakhi villages kept on priority.

There has been an ongoing problem in rural areas of mobile network connectivity. These villages are remote, backward because of lack of facilities and poor connectivity. This is an issue that has made extremely difficult for us because we can't continuously be connected with our parents and other family members. In Phobrang village, where I belong we use mobile phones but when that doesn't work then we have to go to the STD booth to make some urgent calls. This is an unfortunate waste of our time.

"This can be a huge problem for people," says Dolma Lanzes from Phobrang who is a concerned parent. She continues, "People who are starting a business or working from home can face huge problems because of this issue of network connectivity. Our village people are falling behind due to this network issue."

"Many have chosen to move to Leh town in search of better opportunities. The younger generation has decided to go to Leh for further studies. Lack of employment in the village has forced the youth to move to Leh," says Jigmet Chuskit from Tharuk village.

Rigzen Dorjey a student from Phobrang village says, "Today people of Phobrang village live without an Internet connection. Students of Phobrang village don't get online classes. They miss out on filling online forms and get information late because of no internet connection. The students here lose out on many opportunities. If there is an awareness camp in our area it will help a lot and make our life smoother."

Phobrang is located near the China border. It is 15 km away from Pangong Lake and approx. 160 km away from Leh town. It takes approximately 5 hours by road to reach Phobrang from Leh town.

BSNL by far is the best mobile network in Ladakh with the widest coverage and it will work at Pangong as well but only during morning hours. Beyond Pangong, there is absolutely no connectivity.

While the 'Ladakh 2025 Vision Document' does raise hope of a mobile network by 2025, one only hopes that the government fast tracks the process so that the people of not just Phobrang, but other villages across Ladakh and the rest of the country get connected to the rest of the world sooner rather than later. (ANI)

