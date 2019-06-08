Savour flavours of traditional fish cuisine at National Fish Festival

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Abundant in Omega-3 fatty acids, Fish is known as a food with excellent nutrition and high protein. With the national annual average consumption being just about 5 kg, National Fisheries Development Board (NDFB) has come up with a calendar to organize several fish festivals for the financial year 2019-20.

To mark the occasion of 'Mrigashira Karthi' on June 8, NDFB is celebrating National Fish Festival from 7 to 9 June at People's Plaza, Necklace Road, Hyderabad.

'Mrigashira Karthi' is believed to be an age-old tradition of eating fish to mark the day. The three-day festival will see 20 stalls with several restaurants, government organisations, entrepreneurs taking part in the event. Along with special fish cuisines, traditional dishes on fish/shrimp, display and sales of live fish, value-added fishery products, dry, frozen, and ready-to-eat fish/shrimp, there will be a slew of regional fish dishes which the visitors can taste.

Starting at 11 in the morning, the festival will be open till 10 in the night on the 8th and 9th June.

Since its inception in 2006, NDFB backs many state and national fish festivals to encourage fish consumption in India. Earlier, scores of festivals were organised in Visakhapatnam, Mangalore, Patna, New Delhi, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Tripura and Hyderabad and earned a great response. Restaurants, Government undertakings, processors, and women self-help groups, societies and individuals participate in the event.

Apart from the three-day festival in Hyderabad, NDFB has also prepared a list for this year's forthcoming fish festivals scheduled to take place at Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, Shillong, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Delhi, Pune. (ANI)

