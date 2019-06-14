Orchids at orchidarium in Shillong
Orchids at orchidarium in Shillong

Shillong gets its first ever orchidarium

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:05 IST

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 14 (ANI): In a major move towards enhancing the growth of eco-tourism, the Institute of Bio-Resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) opened state-of-the-art orchidarium in Upper Shillong.
The northeastern state of Meghalaya is blessed with favorable climatic conditions and rich fertile soil, that's why its home to some of the most exotic species of flora.
"To plant orchids in Delhi, Gurgaon or any other North Indian places, air-conditioned room is required and the cost is very high. But here, the weather is like a natural refrigerator. So you see, we can save a lot of electricity. The second most important thing is that the soil is very fertile. You travel in the northeast and you will find a large number of orchids are growing naturally on tree trunks. But what the people are doing is that they are uprooting the orchids and selling it in the market at a very cheap price," said, Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director Institute of Bio-Resources and Sustainable Development.
The orchidarium which was constructed within a span of three months has over 20 varieties of orchids which are found in Meghalaya and its neighboring states. There are also a variety of species of orchids which are found in full abundance in the state. Of 17,000 species of orchids in the world, about 1,250 occur in India, of which nearly 300 are found in Meghalaya.
A special natural orchid habitat has been set up in the orchidarium where large varieties of orchids are displayed to attract more visitors.
The opening of the orchidarium saw a large number of visitors from every nook and corner of the region and the country as a whole, which is expected to generate employment and boost the income of the small-scale flower farmers.
A tourist who visited the orchidarium expressed her delight over having a new tourist spot in the state. "This orchidarium is very interesting as it has also become one of the tourist spots. As Meghalaya is one of the major tourist hubs in the country, now people will get a chance to visit the orchidarium and know more about varieties of orchids. Because of climate change, orchids are reducing and having this kind of germplasm can help us protect the orchids, said a visitor, Jenny.
The orchidarium unique and will also lead to the production of orchids in large quantities, with a proper supply chain which will, in turn, open path for business avenues.
"Orchidarium is very rare. This is the first on in Shillong and you can see all the species are vet rare and been imported from abroad," said IBSD staff, Shashi Kumar Yadav.
The establishment will go a long way in educating people about citizen science and help preserve the fragile eco-system of the state and the country as a whole. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:40 IST

If you are in Bengal you have to speak Bangla: Mamata

Kanchrapara (West Bengal) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Stating that there is a need to bring Bengali forward, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said those coming to the state must speak the language.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:34 IST

Porbandar: Heavy losses incurred due to Cyclone Vayu, claim fishermen

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Fishermen claimed to have incurred significant losses and damage to their boats in the wake of gusty winds generated in the region due to Cyclone Vayu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:31 IST

Targetted by GRP personnel for 'exposing' them: Shamli scribe

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): After a video surfaced showing Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel mercilessly beating up Amit Sharma in Shamli on Tuesday, the journalist claimed he was targetted by GRP personnel for "exposing" their illegal activity.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:15 IST

Centre orders mandatory broadcast of serial titles, credits in...

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): In order to promote Indian languages, the Centre on Friday ordered all private TV channels to display the titles and credits of serials, which is broadcasted at the end or the beginning of program, in the regional languages too.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:14 IST

ITBP men perform Yoga in freezing Ladakh ahead of Yoga Day

Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet in freezing Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:51 IST

CM agreed to give one post in Maharashtra cabinet and 10 seats...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Miniarwe Ramdas Athawale on Friday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reacted positively to his demands for one ministerial berth in the upcoming cabinet expansion and 10 seats for his party RPI in the Assembly polls later this ye

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:50 IST

Haryana: Fire breaks out at foam factory in Kundli

Kundali (Haryana) [India], June 14 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a foam factory here on Friday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:37 IST

Filmmaker Aparna Sen appeals to 'guardian' Mamata Banerjee to...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Award-winning filmmaker and actress Aparna Sen on Friday appealed to Chief Minister West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee to meet striking doctors, to listen and talk to them without any precondition, in order to resolve the ongoing situation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:24 IST

SC refuses urgent hearing on PIL seeking re-polling with ballot papers

New Delhi (India) Jun 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused urgent hearing on a plea seeking the top court's direction to conduct fresh Lok Sabha polls using ballot paper.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:20 IST

Ambiguity over Rahul as Congress prez continues

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI) There seems to be no end to the ambiguity over Rahul Gandhi continuing as the Congress President, notwithstanding party spokespersons' claims to the contrary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:16 IST

Rajnath instructs DRDO to focus on projects of national importance

New Delhi (India), Jun 14 (ANI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited DRDO to review the progress of research and development activities in the area of defence technologies.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:08 IST

Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal visit Tirupati Balaji temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Ram Meghwal offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple here on Friday.

Read More
iocl