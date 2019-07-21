School children during tree plantation week observation at Hastinapur under NMCG initiative.
School children during tree plantation week observation at Hastinapur under NMCG initiative.

Tree plantation week observed at Hastinapur under NMCG initiative

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:07 IST

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A tree plantation week along with public awareness programmes was observed as part of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) initiative at Hastinapur city of the district in the state.
Gracing the occasion, Rajiv Ranjan, Director-General of NMCG laid the foundation of 'Panchvati' biome by planting a sapling. The plantation drive saw the participation of school children, farmers and 'Ganga Praharis' who jointly planted 4,000 saplings of five different local varieties at the 'Panchvati' biome.
Laying stress on the afforestation work being done in Ganga river basins in Uttar Pradesh, Ranjan said: "We have just planted 4,000 varieties of traditional species of river Ganga and this area is ready with 22 lakh trees planted in this season. We are going to have 56 lakh trees plantations this year."
Later, a public awareness programme was held in the premises of Ganga Interpretation Centre where officers and head of the Forest Department in Uttar Pradesh along with Ranjan delivered speeches on the relevance of integrated approach required for the restoration of Ganga river basins.
To make school children and the residents of Hastinapur comprehend the relevance of planting more trees in the Ganga basin, the NMCG DG drew an analogy between hair fall and the forest cover required to maintain water table in Ganga river basins.
While addressing the school children and locals, he said: "Some people asked me -- What is the need for trees and water set? I'll give you an example. If we do not have trees and when the rainwater pours in and if we do not have structures like trees to prevent it from flowing into the river, then all the rainwater will exit the ground and would flow into the sea as waste."
"Now imagine when you have good hair growth on your head and you put oil on it, the oil stays there to provide nourishment. Otherwise, if you had hair fall and do not have much hair growth on your head, all the oil would not stay. It will flow down."
School children also staged a play referring to the pollution of Ganga water by the humankind and the necessity to keep the water clean and nourished by planting more trees.
Efforts for Ganga rejuvenation have moved beyond just STP and effluent management; they now encompass larger issues like conservation of wetlands and flora- fauna found in Ganga basins.
Under a community-led 'Turtle conservation' programme, Uttar Pradesh Forest Department has set up a conservation centre for rescuing and rehabilitation of different underwater species and animals thriving in Ganga plains.
NMCG recognises the relevance of an integrated approach towards managing basin water needs and has been relentlessly working for the restoration of the wholesomeness of the river Ganges. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:08 IST

Bihar floods: Dy CM reviews relief work in Madhubani

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday held a meeting with district administration inside Madhubani Collectorate here and reviewed the flood relief works in the district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:56 IST

Pregnant woman carried on makeshift stretcher to hospital in Vizag

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A pregnant woman was carried for more than six kilometres on Sunday to KJ Puram hospital from Kothavalsa village on a makeshift stretcher due to improper roads in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:54 IST

Kill those who looted country, Kashmir: J-K Guv to terrorists

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): Coming down heavily on corrupt politicians and bureaucrats, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, rather than attacking security forces.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:53 IST

SSB arrests Chinese national during routine check

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Sunday arrested a Chinese national during a routine check along a border area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:41 IST

Bihar: Nitish Kumar meets RJD MLA, triggers speculation

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met RJD MLA Abdul Bari Siddiqui here at his residence on Sunday, triggering speculation in the political circle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:35 IST

Land encroachment cases: Families meet Ram Naik, demand Azam...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Locals who have registered FIRs against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district met Governor Ram Naik on Sunday and demanded action against Khan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:34 IST

World Bank continues to support Andhra Pradesh with over $ 1...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The World Bank (WB) continues to support the state with over $ 1 billion programme, said the government here in a statement on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:20 IST

Bihar floods: Villagers put up temporary shelters; wait for help...

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): Residents of Gopalpur village are setting up temporary shelters after the floodwater entered their houses.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:18 IST

Will work for you and succeed: Defence Minister tells Armed...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured the Armed Forces veterans that the government would have regular interactions with them and work with complete dedication to resolve their issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:11 IST

Sonbhadra firing: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid the furore over the Sonbhadra firing incident in Uttar Pradesh, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Sunday postponed its proposed visit to Umbha village, where ten people were killed, on July 22.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:06 IST

Over 9,700 complaints filed by Indian workers in Gulf countries...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): As many as 9,771 complaints have been filed based on various reasons by Indian workers in Gulf countries this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 20:57 IST

When one party has access to 90 pc resources, time to deliberate...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Sunday stressed the need for state funding of elections "at a time when only one party has access to 90 per cent resources."

Read More
iocl