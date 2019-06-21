Wall of Hope constructed in Mussoorie's Bungalow ki Kandi village to spread message of litter free hills. Photo/ANI
With a message of 'No littering', 'Wall of Hope' constructed using 15,000 discarded plastic bottles near Mussoorie

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 02:08 IST

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): In order to encourage the tourists towards better practice of 'No littering', a 1,500 feet long and 12 feet wide 'Wall of Hope' with a message of 'litter free hills' was constructed using 15,000 discarded bottles in Mussoorie's Bungalow ki Kandi village.
The installation was unveiled by the Gram Pradhan of the village Reena Rangal.
The design of the wall was suggested by the founder of the Museum of Goa Subodh Kerkar.
"In order to construct the wall, around 50 volunteers from schools and colleges came forward. Locals of the village also took part in the initiative. They all worked effortlessly to make this project a success," said Arvind Shukla, project manager of Hildaari group, the main team behind this installation.
Hilldaari project aims to spread awareness about plastic waste management and the need for creating a plastic-waste free environment.
While the Hildaari team thanked waste-collectors, locals and restaurant owners for assisting them in the project, the Pradhan appreciated the team for teaching them various ways to use waste products.
"We really liked the way this wall was built. Now, our village is even looking more beautiful. It is a unique way to use plastic, people should learn from this initiative," villager Seema Semwal told ANI.
Locals collected plastic bottles, cut and coloured them in orange colour. "We are sure the tourists will visit our village and appreciate our efforts. This attempt has made our village more attractive than before," a local Sushmita Nautiyal said.
Sunder Singh, the former Army personnel, said the installation would encourage people to use waste products in a better way.
"The process for building wall began 2 months back. I was introduced to the team in Kempty Fall. They proposed the idea and I agreed to it. Locals showed interest in this and participated in the construction of the wall. It will encourage people to use waste products in a better way. We hope the installation aware people about responsible handling of waste and inspire them to recycle discarded plastic bottles," he said. (ANI)

iocl