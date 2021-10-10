For Navratri, Bengaluru's iconic Malleshwara temple decorated with titanic theme

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): The iconic Malleshwara temple of Bengaluru has been decorated with a titanic theme for Navratri.

Speaking to ANI Dr Sutram Kiran Shastri Head priest Vasavi temple Malleshwara said, "Everybody knows that Dusshera is a festival of lights and celebration and the Puja of Chamudeshwari Devi and Durga Mata Devi. Entire country celebrates dusshera in different forms, and the Vasavi temple Malleshwara has done unique decoration for Dashara festival in which devotees get into the ship and can get an experience of ships and they are able to enjoy the beauty of the ocean."

"We have been following all the guidelines for the COVID-19 with masking, social distancing and Sanitization" he added.



A visitor to the temple said: "It's kind of dramatic when you enter then you actually feel that you are in some boat, its called as a titanic boat. It looks like virtual reality"

The Navaratri festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days. However, this year Navratri will last only for eight days, which have started on October 7 and end on October 14. (ANI)

