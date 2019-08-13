Dress rehearsals for Independence Day were held at District Police Lines in Rajouri on Tuesday.
Dress rehearsals for Independence Day were held at District Police Lines in Rajouri on Tuesday.

Full dress rehearsals held across Jammu and Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:06 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsals were held in every district of Jammu and Kashmir even as restrictions continue to be in place in most parts of the Valley in wake of the abolition of its special status and bifurcation.
Contingents of Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, J-K Armed Police, Indian Reserve Police, Women police, Executive police, State Disaster Response Force and emergency services took part in the rehearsals.
The upcoming Independence Day is significant in nature given the fact that it will the first time that any national festival will be celebrated under one flag i.e. tricolour.
Before the abolition of Article 370 on August 5, Jammu and Kashmir used to have two flags -- one of the state and second of the nation.
In Srinagar, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan unfurled the tricolour and inspected the parade and took the salute at the March past at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium.
Department of Academy of Art Culture and Languages, Police, CRPF and BSF presented colourful cultural events in Kashmiri, Urdu, Dogri, Ladakhi and Punjabi languages on the occasion here.
In Budgam, the rehearsal was held at Sports Stadium in presence of senior police officials. Budgam's Additional Deputy Commissioner Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took the salute at the March-past presented by the personnel of the police, armed police, CRPF and Home Guards.
In Kulgam, Additional District Development Commissioner Riyaz Ahmad Sofi unfurled the national flag and took the salute at the March past at District Police Lines.
In Udhampur district, the rehearsal was held in the premises of Boys' Government Degree College with the unfurling of tricolour by Additional District Development Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma. Thiry-eight contingents from CRPF, Police, NCC, Home Guards including others participated in the march past.
During these programmes, participants looked very excited to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day under a single flag. "This is the first time we are going to celebrate the Independence day under one flag which is our pride," a participant told ANI in Udhampur.
He said that the bifurcation of the state was the beginning of a "new era of development" of Jammu and Kashmir.
The government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:20 IST

Congress demands reconstruction of Guru Ravidas temple

New Delhi, [India] Aug 13 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday said that demolition of temple of Guru Ravidas in the capital had hurt sentiments of people and demanded that the central government should get it reconstructed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:17 IST

Stone pelting incident in Soura on Aug 9; law enforcement...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that a stone-pelting incident against law enforcement agencies took place on August 9 in Soura region of Srinagar, however, the forces showed restraint.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:15 IST

Dattatreya asks KCR to celebrate Liberation Day on Sept 17

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:15 IST

BJP unlikely to field candidate against Manmohan in Rajasthan...

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unlikely to field its candidate against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:15 IST

Hardeep Singh Puri launches Swachh Survekshan 2020

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday launched the Swachh Survekshan 2020 (SS 2020), the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:15 IST

Classes to resume in Jammu varsity from Wednesday

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Classes and admission process at University of Jammu will resume on Wednesday, a week after it was closed in wake of the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:59 IST

Restrictions to be eased out in phased manner in the Valley,...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said that the restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner in the Valley and the situation in the Jammu division has been restored.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:57 IST

DMA lauds NMC Act, demands Central Health Act for doctors' safety

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Delhi Medical Association on Tuesday lauded the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 but sought assurance from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to bring Central Health Act, to act against people who assault doctors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:57 IST

Centre claims Kashmir is peaceful, reports suggest otherwise:...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that although the Central government was stating all was fine in Jammu and Kashmir, the reports from some media portals suggest otherwise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:31 IST

One more accused arrested in Burdhwan blast case

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more person for his alleged involvement in the 2014 Burdwan blast which left two people dead.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:17 IST

Delhi HC allows release of 'Batla House' with a few changes

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Bollywood film 'Batla House' got a nod from the Delhi High Court on Tuesday for release after its makers agreed to make certain modifications in the movie.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:04 IST

Uttarakhand: Chamoli DM hands over ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh to kin...

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The District Magistrate (DM) of Chamoli Swati S Bhadoria today met the families of the six people who died in the cloudburst incident on Monday and handed over an exgratia of Rs 8 lakh each.

Read More
iocl