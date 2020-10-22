1 arrested in rape case of 3-year-old in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Police here arrested one accused in connection with the rape of a three-year-old girl in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district.

The Tulinj police team made the arrest based on a complaint filed by the victim's father. The FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.



According to the information from the police station, the incident took place on Monday evening, the girl child was playing outside her house when the accused nabbed and committed the crime.

The accused was produced in a court, which sent him to police custody till October 26.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

