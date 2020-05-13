Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): One person was killed while another received injuries in a car accident in Marine Drive, Mumbai on May 12.
According to the Mumbai police the accident occurred when the car collided with a standing bus at Marine Drive.
The injured person has been shifted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment for the injuries.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
1 dead, 1 injured in car accident at Marine Drive, Mumbai
ANI | Updated: May 13, 2020 11:30 IST
