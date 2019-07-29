Visuals from the site where the car rolled down a cliff in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.
1 dead, 1 injured in Himachal road accident

Jul 29, 2019

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): A person was killed and another sustained injuries after a car rolled down a cliff at Jhatingri area of Mandi district, police said. The accident took place on Sunday evening.
The police received information about the incident from three other persons, who got down from the car for pushing it from behind due to bad road conditions.
"Four friends -- Ramnaik Vats, Arun Swami, Kartik Swami and Rajesh Taneja were on their way from Ghaziabad to Phuladhar in connection with a land property matter. The vehicle was being driven by one Santosh Kumar," DSP Padhar Madan Kant said.
In Jhatingri, the car struggled to cross a muddy road, forcing Vats, Arun Swami and Kartik Swami to alight from the vehicle and pushing it from behind. At this moment, the driver lost control of his car and plunged off a cliff with him and Taneja inside the vehicle.
The driver was declared brought dead at a hospital in Jogindernagar. On the other hand, Taneja is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Padhar.
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:42 IST

