1 dead, 15 injured during Jallikattu event in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): An owner of a bull died and 15 others were injured during a Jallikattu event here on Sunday.

More than a thousand bulls from various states participated in Jallikattu event organised in Chettipalayam region of Coimbatore.

Extensive security arrangements were made for the event.

The Jallikattu event was organised by Tamil Nadu government and Jallikattu Peravai.

The Supreme Court in 2014 had banned Jallikattu after a plea was filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). But the state government insisted that the bull-taming sport was a crucial part of its culture and identity.

The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests were held across Tamil Nadu including Chennai. (ANI)

