Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): One dead and two others sustained injuries on Wednesday after they fell from a moving train between Mumbra and Kalwa stations in Maharashtra.
The two injured have been admitted to a Maharaja hospital and both are in critical condition.
"Today, around 9 am three passengers, fell between Mumbra and Kalwa station due to heavy congestion in the Mumbai local train. The two injured are in critical condition," said Thane disaster PRO. (ANI)
1 dead, 2 injured after they fell from moving train in Maharashtra's Thane
ANI | Updated: Feb 05, 2020 18:37 IST
