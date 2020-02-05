1 dead, 2 injured after they fell from moving train in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): One dead and two others sustained injuries on Wednesday after they fell from a moving train between Mumbra and Kalwa stations in Maharashtra.

The two injured have been admitted to a Maharaja hospital and both are in critical condition.

"Today, around 9 am three passengers, fell between Mumbra and Kalwa station due to heavy congestion in the Mumbai local train. The two injured are in critical condition," said Thane disaster PRO. (ANI)

