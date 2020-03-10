1 dead, 2 injured after villagers attack picnickers in Meghalaya

Mawkynrew (Meghalaya) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): One person was killed and two others got injured after they were allegedly assaulted by villagers at Passang area of Mawkynrew, police said.

"On the evening of March 8 at around 8:00 pm, information was received that one Khasi boy has been assaulted badly by some unknown persons at Passang area of Mawkynrew. Accordingly, a police team was sent immediately to enquire the matter," Meghalaya Police said in a statement.

"During enquiry, it was learnt that a group of boys (nine in total) had gone to Syntung for a picnic and on their way back they were waylaid by the villagers near Passang area and were assaulted by them. Three boys were grievously injured, while the other six boys managed to escape into the jungle nearby," police added.

Later, the police team managed to rescue the other six boys as well as the injured boys in the early morning hours of March 9. However, one of the injured boys succumbed to his injures before reaching Civil Hospital in Shillong.

"On the evening of March 9, a police team contingent was sent to the area to arrest the culprits involved in the incident. The operation was conducted successfully and a total of 27 suspects were arrested. Two of the suspect were later verified to be a juvenile and a senior citizen respectively and were released," police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the other culprits involved. (ANI)

