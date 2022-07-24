1 dead, 3 injured after building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad, rescue operation on

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A person died while three others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Sunday.

"One person dead, three injured in house collapse incident in Mustafabad area today," said Delhi Fire Service.





The incident was reported at around 5 a.m. from the Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali.

"Total 3 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far four persons have been rescued and sent to the hospital," added the Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the search operation is on. (ANI)

