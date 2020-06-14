1 dead, 3 injured as car rams into tree in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): One person was killed while three others sustained injuries after a car rammed into a tree on Ghodbunder Road here on Saturday, police said.

Personnel from Kapurbawdi Police, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and fire brigade rushed to the site with one fire engine and a rescue vehicle.

The incident took place near the Vihang hotel in the Kapurbawadi area, according to the RDMC, TMC.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment. (ANI)

