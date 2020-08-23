1 dead, 3 injured as miscreants open fire in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Miscreants opened fired at a property dealer in Patna on Sunday in which one person has died and three others injured, police said.

The incident took place in Patna's Beur locality.

Upendra Sharma Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna said, "One person has died and three others are injured who are in a stable condition in the hospital. When the incident was reported there were four injured in total and were admitted to the hospital."

"There were six unknown persons who did the firing. It was a property dispute. We are identifying them," the SSP said.

He said, "After the statement of the victim who owns the shop we will register an FIR. Besides that, because the incident is clear, we have started the investigation."

"The were pistols used and there was a carbine also," the SSP said.

Earlier in the day, informing about the incident, Sanjay Pandey, DSP Phulwari Sharif, Patna said, "We got notified of the shooting incident an hour ago. The injured were sent for treatment." (ANI)

