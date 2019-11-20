1 dead, 4 others critical after house collapses in Meerut

Meerut (Gujarat) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): One labourer died and four others were critically injured after a house collapsed here on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Mawana Police Station area.

According to the locals, the incident took place when the workers were digging the foundation of another house nearby.

The police and locals rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

