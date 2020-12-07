1 dead, 5 critical in Lalbaug's cylinder blast incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): One person died while five people remain critical who were injured in cylinder blast in Lalbaug area on Sunday.



A total of 20 people were injured in the incident.

"20 people injured in a cylinder blast in Lalbaug area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers are on the spot," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed earlier.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital to meet the people who were injured in the cylinder blast on Sunday. (ANI)

