1 dead, 5 injured after under construction railway shed collapses in Howrah

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A man died and five others sustained injuries on Monday after an under-construction railway shed at Shalimar Railway Station collapsed in Howrah.

"One person died and 5 others have been injured in the incident. The state government is with the victims. As the deceased was working for Railway, his family should financial assistance. The incident has happened due to negligence," Minister Arup Roy told reporters here.

He said that the deceased was labourer, who used to work with Railway. (ANI)

