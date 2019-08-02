1 dead, 6 injured after vehicle carrying Kanwariyas meets with accident

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): One person was killed while six others sustained injuries after a vehicle carrying around 16 Kanwariyas met with an accident here in Shehzadnagar in the wee hours of Friday.

The vehicle carrying the Kanwariyas was hit by another vehicle, police said.

The Kanwariyas were fixing their vehicle when the incident occurred.

Soon after the accident, the police along with an ambulance reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be revealed by the police. (ANI)

