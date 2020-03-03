Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): One person was killed and at least 80 sustained injuries on Tuesday after a private bus rammed into a car in Sultan Bathery in Wayanad.
The bus was bound to Sultan Bathery from Kalpetta and the incident was captured on CCTV camera.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
1 dead, 80 injured as bus rams into car in Kerala's Wayanad
ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 17:44 IST
