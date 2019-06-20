1 doctor suspended, dept proceedings against another after girl died due to negligence in Bareilly

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday suspended a doctor and ordered departmental proceedings against another doctor of Maharana Pratap District Hospital here for medical negligence in connection with a case in which an infant died after allegedly being denied treatment.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Kamlemdra Swaroop Gupta, head of men wing of the hospital, has been suspended while departmental proceedings have been ordered against the women department's head of the hospital, Dr Alka Sharma for allegedly not admitting a child who was in a critical condition.

While Gupta allegedly did not admit a child and referred her to women's wing of the hospital, but she was allegedly referred back to Men's wing, resulting in the death of the child.

Talking to the media, the girl's mother Sushma said, "My daughter was born prematurely in the seventh month, four days ago. She was not drinking milk. People suggested me to admit her to the hospital. When we went to a doctor at the hospital. They told me to go to the women's ward. When I went there, they said there was no bed available there."

Sushma also alleged that she was made to wander for over three hours at the hospital before the girl died.

Woman department chief Alka Sharma reiterated that there were no beds available when the victim visited them. "We have only four beds with having eight children on them," she said.

"I have given clear orders that all patients should be admitted. She kept wandering in the hospital but did not go to the emergency ward. Had she visited there, we would have saved the girl," Dr Gupta said. (ANI)