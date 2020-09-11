1 held, 1,027 kg ganja seized in Odisha's Gajapati

Gajapati (Odisha) [India], September 11 (ANI): Odisha Police on Friday seized more than 1,027 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth more than Rs 50 lakhs from a truck in Gajapati and arrested the driver of the vehicle.

"1,027 kilograms ganja has been seized along with container vehicle by the police in R Udayagiri village and the accused driver Dharambir Kumar Singh of Bihar has been arrested," said a statement by the police.

The truck was headed towards Chhattisgarh from Buripadar village of Gajapati district, it added.

"The estimated price of the seized ganja is above Rs 50 lakhs," the police said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to jail. (ANI)

