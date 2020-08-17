1 held for gangrape of minor in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): One accused in the gangrape of a minor in Saharanpur has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the others, the police said on Monday.

"One of the accused has been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the other accused in the case," said Vineet Bhatnagar, SP (City).

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in Saharanpur district. The police had filed a case in the matter after a complaint by the minor's mother.

"A case has been registered at the Sadar Bazar Police Station, by the mother of the minor girl. As per the complaint, the girl was gang-raped. She has been sent for a medical test. The probe is on in the case and action against the accused will be taken accordingly," the officer had said earlier. (ANI)

