1 held for overcharging oxygen cylinder in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru has arrested one person for allegedly selling the oxygen cylinder at a higher rate as compared to the price fixed by the government.

The accused identified as Ravi Kumar,36, a branch in charge of Siga gases pvt ltd., was caught red-handed during a raid while selling the life-saving gas for worth Rs 3,000 per 47 litres in Peenya Industrial area of the city.



The government has capped the rate of oxygen cylinder at Rs 300 per 47 litres.

"The accused branch in charge of Siga gases was caught red-handed when he was selling two oxygen cylinders of 47 Litres for worth Rs 6,000. He has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Court (IPC), DPCO 2013 and others at Peenya Police Station," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

