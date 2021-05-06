1 held, guns seized in Chhatrasal Stadium firing case involving wrestler Sushil Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested one person and seized one double-barrel loaded guns in the Chhatrasal Stadium firing case involving Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar, in which one was killed and another sustained injuries.

"In the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, information of firing inside the Chhatrasal Stadium was received at Model Town Police Station. Police staff immediately reached there and found five cars parked in the parking area of the stadium. On further enquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel had taken place allegedly between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area. The injured persons were shifted to BJRM Hospital for treatment," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West District.

A case was registered at PS Model Town in this regard. The scene of the crime as well as all the five vehicles were inspected by police.



Meanwhile, wrestler Sushil Kumar told ANI, "They were not our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium is there with this incident."

During the inspection, one double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges were found in one SUV and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the scene of the crime. All five vehicles and weapons of offence were seized. The scene of the crime was further inspected by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini, Delhi.

"During the course of the investigation, information regarding the death of injured Sagar and injury to Sonu was received from Trauma Centre Civil Lines, Delhi. Several teams have been formed to trace out the alleged persons. Technical evidence relating to this incident have been obtained," said the police.

Police further informed that the details of the recovered vehicles are also being obtained from the concerned authority. One alleged person namely, Prince Dalal (24) a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana has been apprehended in this case, along with a double-barrel gun seized from his possession. (ANI)

