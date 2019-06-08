Representative image
Representative image

1 in 5 boys married off before turning 15: UNICEF

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:53 IST

New York [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The UNICEF has, after its first-ever in-depth analysis of child grooms, stated that an estimated 115 million boys and men around the world were married as children, out of which 1 in 5 children (23 million) was married off before attaining the age of 15.
The study, which was carried out using data compiled from 82 countries, revealed that child marriage among boys is prevalent across a range of countries around the world, spanning sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, South Asia, and East Asia and the Pacific.
"Marriage steals childhood," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a statement issued on Friday. "Child grooms are forced to take on adult responsibilities for which they may not be ready. Early marriage brings early fatherhood, and with it added pressure to provide for a family, cutting short education and job opportunities."
According to the data, the Central African Republic has the highest prevalence of child marriage among males (28 per cent), followed by Nicaragua (19 per cent) and Madagascar (13 per cent).
The new estimates bring the total number of child brides and child grooms to 765 million. Girls remain disproportionately affected, UNICEF observed, with 1 in 5 young women aged 20 to 24 years old married before their 18th birthday, compared to 1 in 30 young men.
While the prevalence, causes, and impact of child marriage among girls have been extensively studied, little research exists on child marriage among boys. However, children most at risk of child marriage come from the poorest households, live in rural areas, and have little to no education, UNICEF noted.
"As we mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, we need to remember that marrying boys and girls off while they are still children runs counter to the rights enshrined in the Convention," said Fore. "Through further research, investment and empowerment, we can end this violation." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:41 IST

Kolkata beef fest called off after organiser receives over 300...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 08 (ANI): The organiser of the Kolkata Beef Festival, which was scheduled to be held this month, has cancelled the event after receiving over 300 threat calls and hate messages.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:52 IST

Nationalism is in BJP's DNA, says Ram Madhav

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Jun 08 (ANI): "Nationalism is in the DNA of BJP," the party's national general secretary Ram Madhav said while predicting that in 2047 when India celebrates the centenary of independence, the country will stand as a "vishwa guru".

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:30 IST

Kishan Reddy accuses TRS of killing Telangana BJP worker,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 08 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy has accused TRS of killing BJP worker Prem Kumar Reddy and appealed Telangana Police to take immediate steps to punish the culprits.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:59 IST

Alwar gang-rape: Rajasthan govt directs DGP to book SHO, 7 others

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 08 (ANI): Rajasthan government's Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Thanagazi police station Sardar Singh and other police personnel for neglige

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

21-year-old attacked by in-laws in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 8 (ANI): A shocking incident has come to the fore wherein a 21-year-old man was attacked by his in-laws in bustling SR Nagar area of the city for marrying the woman of his choice.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

MHA warns FCRA-registered NGOs of penal action for changing...

New Delhi [India], Jun 08 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has warned of penal action against NGOs who have changed their office-bearers or key functionaries without taking approval from the Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

Ranchi: 6 injured in knife attack over water dispute

Ranchi (Jharkhand)[India], Jun 8 (ANI): Amidst the prevailing water shortage in the region due to rising mercury, at least six people sustained injuries after being stabbed by a man here over a water dispute.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

Eid Milap: Hyderabad mosque opens doors for all communities

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): In an example of communal harmony, a mosque in Hyderabad opened its doors for members of all communities to visit and understand the principles of Islam.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 03:32 IST

'TRS trying to kill Cong in Telangana to lure Modi for ministerial posts'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 08 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has claimed that TRS is trying to remove Congress from the state to impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gaining ministerial berths.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:26 IST

Ahead of Guruvayur visit, PM Modi arrives in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:00 IST

First meeting of Council of Ministers on June 12: Sources

New Delhi [India], Jun 08 (ANI): The first meeting of the new Council of Ministers will take place on June 12 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 00:42 IST

Delhi jeweller shot dead in Ranhola area, probe initiated

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): A 35-year-old jeweller was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Ranhola area on Friday, police said.

Read More
iocl