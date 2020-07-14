1 injured in fire at Visakhapatnam pharma company

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): At least one person was injured in a fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical company in JN Pharma City at Parawada in Visakhapatnam late on Monday night, police said.

According to Suresh Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in -charge Visakhapatnam City, the fire was doused and one person was injured in the incident.

DCP said that the fire broke out at 10:30 pm on Monday.

"A fire occurred at the unit of a company named Ramky CETP solvents Pvt Ltd at about 10:30 pm. Three workers were working at that time. One person has been injured in the incident," he said.

"At least 90 per cent of the fire has been doused. Fire fighting operations are underway. We will investigate the matter," he added.

Ten fire tenders (7 state government and 3 local companies) were rushed to the incident site to douse the flames, according to officials.

On May 7 due to Styrene gas leak from LG Polymers plant near a village of RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam over 11 people lost their lives and 600 others were hospitalised.

On June 30 a leak of benzimidazole gas at a unit of Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited in the same Parawada area killed two employees and affected four others. (ANI)

