1 JeM, 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and one Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed in an encounter with the police and security forces in the Tral region of Pulwama district, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday.

The three terrorists namely Umar Fayaz Lone (Hizbul Mujahideen), Adil Bashir Mir (Hizbul Mujahideen) and Faizan Hameed Bhat (Jaish-e-Mohammed) have been killed in the encounter.

The forces also recovered arms and ammunitions. The encounter between terrorists and security forces had started earlier in the morning today. (ANI)

