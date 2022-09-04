1 kg heroin worth Rs 5 crore recovered from 4 persons in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 4 (ANI): Ambala Police in Haryana arrested 4 people and recovered 1 kg of heroin worth Rs 5 crore in the international market.

The accused have been remanded 3 days of police custody.

Acting on a tip-off, police led by inspector Sandeep got information from a source and rounded up 4 accused from the Parao Police station area. The 4 accused have been identified as Anwar Habib, driver Rajbir, Anjali and Rekha.



Police have seized 400 grams of heroin from Anwar, 300 grams from Rekha and 300 grams from Anjali.

"Acting on a tip-off, we seized one kg of heroin & arrested four people. The seized value of the narcotics is around Rs 5 crore in the international market. We've taken their 3 days' police remand to unearth their entire network," Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa told ANI.

He also said, "The accused have had a criminal past. The driver Rajbir driving a swift Dzire car used to charge Rs 15,000 per trip. Further investigation is under process." (ANI)

