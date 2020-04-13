1 kg of heroin seized in Haryana, 2 held

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 13 (ANI): In a major crackdown on drug menace, Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) has seized 1 kg of heroin from the possession of two accused in Hisar. Police have also impounded a vehicle in this connection.

Giving this information here on Monday, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police informed that arrested accused were identified as Ashwani, a resident of village Khedar and Pardeep of village Pabra in Hisar district. The accused were arrested by a team of STF Hisar from near Barwala Police Station.

Acting on a secret input, the STF team had confiscated 1 kg heroin from a bolero jeep bearing Haryana registration number at a barricade in the district. The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be in crores of rupees.

Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A detailed probe is on to identify the other persons in this racket of drug-peddling. (ANI)

