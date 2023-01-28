1 killed, 17 injured as vehicle carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh overturns in Hyderabad

Chandrapur (Hyderabad) [India], January 28 (ANI): One labourer was killed and 17 others were injured when a vehicle carrying them overturned in Hyderabad's Chandrapur, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the vehicle was carrying at least 30 labourers from Chhattisgarh to Hyderabad when it overturned on Virur-Dhanora road at around 5 am today.

The injured have been shifted to Rural Hospital for treatment in Rajura, Chandrapur. "The number of injured people may increase," the official said.



The official said after getting information about the accident, a team from Virur police station Chandrapur reached the spot.

"Labourers sustaining serious injuries in the accident were shifted to the district hospital," an official familiar with the matter said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

