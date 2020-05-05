Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): One person was killed while two others sustained injuries as a bus carrying stranded migrants from Hyderabad to Banki met with an accident on NH-16 near Kuhudi in Khurda district on Tuesday morning, police said.
The deceased has been identified as the bus driver.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
1 killed, 2 injured as bus carrying Odia migrants meets with accident
ANI | Updated: May 05, 2020 08:37 IST
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): One person was killed while two others sustained injuries as a bus carrying stranded migrants from Hyderabad to Banki met with an accident on NH-16 near Kuhudi in Khurda district on Tuesday morning, police said.