The bus carrying Odia migrants from Hyderabad met with an accident on Tuesday morning. Photo/ANI
1 killed, 2 injured as bus carrying Odia migrants meets with accident

ANI | Updated: May 05, 2020 08:37 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): One person was killed while two others sustained injuries as a bus carrying stranded migrants from Hyderabad to Banki met with an accident on NH-16 near Kuhudi in Khurda district on Tuesday morning, police said.
The deceased has been identified as the bus driver.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

