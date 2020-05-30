1 killed, 4 injured in clash between two groups in Andhra's Kadapa

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): One person died while four others were injured during a clash between two groups in Padamatikona village of Kadapa district on Friday.

The row erupted over the issue of repayment of a loan, said an official.

"Sankaraiah, a resident of the Vadde Palle area in Padamatikona village failed to repay a loan which he took to buy groundnut seeds. On Friday night, a man went to Sankaraiah's house on behalf of the lender which led to some verbal altercation. In the fit of rage, both the groups started clashing with sticks. In that clash, Sankaraiah along with four others were injured," said Sub Inspector Hemadri.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Friday night. the police reached the spot soon after the incident and took two people into custody.

A case has been filed under IPC section 302 and further investigation is underway, added the official. (ANI)

